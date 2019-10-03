See All Counselors in Elkins Park, PA
Carol Carter, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Overview

Carol Carter, LPC is a Counselor in Elkins Park, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7900 Old York Rd Ste 105A, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 257-5577
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    How was your appointment with Carol Carter?

    Oct 03, 2019
    Carol Carter is an outstanding therapist who exudes integrity, care, concern and compassion. Providing therapy is her gift and she utilizes this talent and her vast knowledge to provide a thorough treatment plan. I would highly recommend her.
    Philadelphia Client — Oct 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Carol Carter, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316303969
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

