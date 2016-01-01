Carol Carter, HSPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Carter, HSPP
Overview
Carol Carter, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Carol Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tenth Street Dental Care & Denture Center6919 E 10th St Ste A1, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 245-6539
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Carter?
About Carol Carter, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548218548
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Carter works at
Carol Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.