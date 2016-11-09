See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lancaster, CA
Carol Chambers, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (6)
Overview

Carol Chambers, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lancaster, CA. 

Carol Chambers works at Marriage & Family Counseling Center Of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapeutic Time Inc.
    43713 20th St W Ste 5, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-0871
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2016
    Carol been with me through all my ups and downs for past 3 years, I am immensely grateful for all her support and understanding. She is been given me great tool to overcome obstacles in life and grow my self esteem. It's been so great to be able to talk to someone who could help to see circumstances of your life from different perspective, be able to make peace with people and events in your past and move forward! Thank you so much Carol!!!
    Lana in Lancaster, ca — Nov 09, 2016
    About Carol Chambers, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689793457
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Chambers works at Marriage & Family Counseling Center Of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Carol Chambers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Carol Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

