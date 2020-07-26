Carol Chaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Chaney, FNP
Carol Chaney, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
- 1 9330 W Sahara Ave Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 312-1101
Dr Cheney is a nurse practitioner as well as a PhD and a ND. She is very kind and had an easy going and approachable way about her. She is a great choice if you are interested in functional medical and improving your whole health. Her office is very neat and inviting and her team are professional.
- 1629535257
Carol Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Carol Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Chaney.
