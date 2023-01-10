See All Audiology Technology in Spring Hill, FL
Carol Clingerman, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carol Clingerman, AUD is an Audiology in Spring Hill, FL. 

Carol Clingerman works at St. Luke's Hearing Services - Spring Hill in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Hearing Services - Spring Hill
    187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5704
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Hearing Services - Tampa
    13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5702
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I love Dr. Clingermans gift of listening and her straightforward, compassionate approach to helping me thru the hearing test and discussing my concerns over the results. I hope she follows me thru my hearing tests until if and when I need hearing aides.
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    Photo: Carol Clingerman, AUD
    About Carol Clingerman, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720139025
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York At Cortland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Clingerman, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Clingerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Clingerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Clingerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Carol Clingerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Clingerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Clingerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Clingerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

