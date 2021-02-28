Carol Dougherty accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Dougherty, LMFT
Carol Dougherty, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in New Albany, IN.
Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center1919 State St Ste 18, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-2532
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been seeing Carol for about 4 years now and she has changed my life tremendously. My life would be so different if I wouldn’t of found her! Hands down the best counselor Iv had.
About Carol Dougherty, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467529552
Carol Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carol Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Dougherty.
