Carol Dougherty, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carol Dougherty, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in New Albany, IN. 

Carol Dougherty works at Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center in New Albany, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center
    1919 State St Ste 18, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-2532
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Carol Dougherty, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467529552
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Dougherty works at Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Carol Dougherty’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carol Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

