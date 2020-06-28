Dr. Ebert-Gorb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Ebert-Gorb, OD
Dr. Carol Ebert-Gorb, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Ebert-Gorb's Office Locations
- 1 4924 ARDEN FOREST WAY, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Directions (850) 656-8980
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Ebert-Gorb was one of the best optometrists I and my husband have been to. She did the exam in a timely matter, was knowledgeable, explained things well, was personable, professional, and considerate. My husband also had an exam and he and I were both impressed.
- Optometry
- English
- 1578538096
Dr. Ebert-Gorb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
