Psychotherapists in Fort Myers, FL
Carol Franklin, LMHC

Psychotherapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carol Franklin, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Carol Franklin works at Grow Therapy in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grow Therapy
    Grow Therapy
9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33905
(786) 244-2403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
    About Carol Franklin, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861793408
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Franklin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Franklin works at Grow Therapy in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Carol Franklin’s profile.

    Carol Franklin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

