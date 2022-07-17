See All Psychologists in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Carol Hatcher, PHD

Psychology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Carol Hatcher, PHD is a Psychologist in East Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Hatcher works at Life Solutions Counseling Center in East Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Solutions Counseling Center
    3448 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 332-3870
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 17, 2022
    Dr. Hatcher has helped me over the years.
    Claudia H Remenar — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Hatcher, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598858763
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatcher works at Life Solutions Counseling Center in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hatcher’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

