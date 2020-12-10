See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tucson, AZ
Carol Hollander

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carol Hollander is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tucson, AZ. 

Carol Hollander works at Crianza Counseling in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Independent Behavioral Health Associates
    430 N Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 325-4837
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 10, 2020
    I have been seeing Carol for many years for many issues. Not only has she given me insight into my problems, but good suggestions to avoid further ones! I would highly recommend her for anyone needing counseling.
    Lori — Dec 10, 2020
    About Carol Hollander

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1912096926
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Hollander is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Hollander works at Crianza Counseling in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Carol Hollander’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carol Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Hollander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Hollander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Hollander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

