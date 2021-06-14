See All Nurse Practitioners in Youngstown, OH
Carol Holmes, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carol Holmes, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carol Holmes, CNP

Carol Holmes, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH. 

Carol Holmes works at Meridian HealthCare in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Pierce Brown, AGACNP-BC
Sarah Pierce Brown, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Carol Holmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Healthcare
    527 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 797-0070
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carol Holmes?

    Jun 14, 2021
    One of the kindest most indepth providers. I am lucky to have a provider like her, she is compassionate and caring. She is real lland truthful and doesn't bs you. She makes sure you know everything and helps you and makes sure you're not freaked out. I send my friends to her because I know they will be taken care of.
    — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carol Holmes, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Carol Holmes, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carol Holmes to family and friends

    Carol Holmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carol Holmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carol Holmes, CNP.

    About Carol Holmes, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568988541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Holmes works at Meridian HealthCare in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Carol Holmes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carol Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carol Holmes, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.