Carol Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Holmes, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carol Holmes, CNP
Carol Holmes, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
Carol Holmes works at
Carol Holmes' Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Healthcare527 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44509 Directions (330) 797-0070Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Holmes?
One of the kindest most indepth providers. I am lucky to have a provider like her, she is compassionate and caring. She is real lland truthful and doesn't bs you. She makes sure you know everything and helps you and makes sure you're not freaked out. I send my friends to her because I know they will be taken care of.
About Carol Holmes, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568988541
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Holmes works at
2 patients have reviewed Carol Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.