Carol Honig, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carol Honig, PT

Carol Honig, PT is a Physical Therapist in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Carol Honig works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Honig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-7958

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Carol Honig, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114966991
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carol Honig, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Honig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Carol Honig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Carol Honig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carol Honig works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Carol Honig’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Carol Honig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Honig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Honig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Honig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

