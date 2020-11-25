See All Nurse Practitioners in St Petersburg, FL
Carol Ives

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (21)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carol Ives

Carol Ives is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL. 

Carol Ives works at Optum in St Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Ives' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum
    7601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste E, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 824-0780

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Carol Ives

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295074250
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carol Ives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Carol Ives. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Ives.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Ives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Ives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

