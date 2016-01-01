Carol Krieger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Krieger
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Krieger is a Psychiatric Nurse in Toledo, OH.
Carol Krieger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unison Health1425 Starr Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 Directions (419) 693-0631
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Krieger?
About Carol Krieger
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
- 1184818742
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Krieger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Krieger works at
3 patients have reviewed Carol Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Krieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.