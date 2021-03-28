See All Counselors in Austin, TX
Carol Lennox, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carol Lennox, LPC is a Counselor in Austin, TX. 

Carol Lennox works at Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Choices Counseling at Restore FX
    4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 112, Austin, TX 78745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2021
    I was interested in working with a therapist using Gestalt Therapy principles and found Carol Lennox. I’m so glad I did! She is insightful, warm and compassionate, and helped me come to personal breakthroughs about my patterns, motivations, and emotional wounds that need healing. If you haven’t tried Gestalt Therapy, I highly recommend it. I’ve found that, though awkward at first, it has moved the needle for me farther and faster than talk therapy has in the past. And as for therapy in general, I highly recommend Carol as an engaged, knowledgeable, compassionate, and considerate therapist who creates a safe environment for dealing with difficult emotions.
    About Carol Lennox, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528090453
    Education & Certifications

    • Mansfield Community Corrections Facility
    • University of North Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Lennox, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Lennox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Lennox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Lennox works at Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Carol Lennox’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Carol Lennox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Lennox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Lennox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Lennox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

