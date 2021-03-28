Carol Lennox, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Lennox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Lennox, LPC
Carol Lennox, LPC is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
New Choices Counseling at Restore FX4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 112, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 270-1663
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
I was interested in working with a therapist using Gestalt Therapy principles and found Carol Lennox. I’m so glad I did! She is insightful, warm and compassionate, and helped me come to personal breakthroughs about my patterns, motivations, and emotional wounds that need healing. If you haven’t tried Gestalt Therapy, I highly recommend it. I’ve found that, though awkward at first, it has moved the needle for me farther and faster than talk therapy has in the past. And as for therapy in general, I highly recommend Carol as an engaged, knowledgeable, compassionate, and considerate therapist who creates a safe environment for dealing with difficult emotions.
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1528090453
- Mansfield Community Corrections Facility
- University of North Texas
