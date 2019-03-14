Dr. Carol Logan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Logan, OD
Dr. Carol Logan, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Logan Eye Care LLC560 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
Very Professional Operation Top of the line frames to choose from. I love this place!
About Dr. Carol Logan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1831260033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
