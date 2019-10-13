See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Carol Marquis, OD

Optometry
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carol Marquis, OD

Dr. Carol Marquis, OD is an Optometrist in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Marquis works at Brandon Eye Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marquis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Eye Associates Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 103, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sun City Office
    4002 Sun City Center Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-9289
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2019
    Dr.Marquis is professional and knowledgeable. She made me feel at ease. My eye infection cleared and new glasses help me so much. I recommend her to everyone for sure.
    Janet Z. — Oct 13, 2019
    About Dr. Carol Marquis, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780797399
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Marquis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marquis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

