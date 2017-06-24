See All Clinical Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Clinical Psychology
2.3 (23)
Dr. Carol Mellen-Sysel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    13951 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 123, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-3601

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carol Mellen-Sysel, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295946028
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mellen-Sysel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellen-Sysel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellen-Sysel.

