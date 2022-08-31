Dr. Menustik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Menustik, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Menustik, PHD is a Psychologist in Hillsboro, OR.
Locations
- 1 1322 NE Orenco Station Pkwy Ste 250, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 241-0771
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Menustik during a very hard couple of years in my late 30's. She was by far the best psychologist I have been to. She was smart and compassionate, and helped me with deep insights which I am still using in my life some 30 years later. I remember her with great gratitude.
About Dr. Carol Menustik, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144282567
