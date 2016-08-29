Carol Parker, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Parker, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Carol Parker, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Carol Parker works at
Shares office space with Bonnie R. Saks, M.D.3333 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 106, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 787-3036
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Carol Parker?
Carol is absolutely amazing, supportive, insightful and patient. She is kind and loving towards me and helping me learn to be that way to myself. She has taught me how to treat myself better and how to heal from my past tauma and pain I'm so blessed to have found her in the big sea of therapists.
- Counseling
- English
4 patients have reviewed Carol Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Parker.
