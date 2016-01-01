Dr. Patrick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Patrick, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Patrick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lima, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1037 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 222-5077
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Patrick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679578561
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.