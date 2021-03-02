Carol Pelletier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Pelletier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Pelletier, NP
Carol Pelletier, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashua, NH.
Carol Pelletier505 W Hollis St Ste 106, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 879-0274
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Pelletier has provided excellent healthcare for me the past 15 years. Carol is knowledgeable and she listens carefully. Listening to my heart one day she noticed irregular beats and I learned diet supplements can be dangerous. Another day Carol viewed the echocardiograms my cardiologist had ordered and suggested I see a heart surgeon. I did and a few months later I had by-pass surgery at Mass General in Boston. I am pleased with everything this office provides, especially her nurse, Lisa.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1407833155
- RIVIER COLLEGE
Carol Pelletier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Pelletier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Pelletier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Carol Pelletier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Pelletier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Pelletier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Pelletier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.