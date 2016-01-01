Carol Salisbury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Salisbury, CNP
Overview of Carol Salisbury, CNP
Carol Salisbury, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Ingham County Health Department Clinic5303 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 887-4302
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
About Carol Salisbury, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831208776
Carol Salisbury accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Salisbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carol Salisbury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Salisbury.
