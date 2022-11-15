Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Schober works at
Locations
Carol Schober, PsyD LLC811 Church Rd Ste 114, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 672-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, considerate and concerned.
About Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083704308
Education & Certifications
- Friends Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
