Carol Sobkowiak, NP
Overview of Carol Sobkowiak, NP
Carol Sobkowiak, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Crosse, WI.
Carol Sobkowiak's Office Locations
Skemp Clinic Ltd Lab800 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 782-9760
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Carol Sobkowiak, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669759429
Carol Sobkowiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Sobkowiak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Sobkowiak.
