Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Steele, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Steele, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jefferson City, TN.
Dr. Steele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lemay Psychological Services222 E Broadway Blvd Ste 203, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 475-9199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steele?
About Dr. Carol Steele, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114910213
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.