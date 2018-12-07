Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Steinberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Steinberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Sudbury, MA.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wayside Counseling Associates327d Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Directions (978) 443-4262
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinberg?
She has been my therapist for a few years. She is very supportive and helpful. I recommend her with all of my heart
About Dr. Carol Steinberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477528719
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.