Carol Thelen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (9)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Carol Thelen, NP

Carol Thelen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Thelen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1700 Reisterstown Rd Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 486-8303
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Good listener. Offered good advice. Responded to my needs.
    cathleen Hanson — Aug 30, 2022
    About Carol Thelen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316371552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Thelen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Thelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Carol Thelen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Thelen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Thelen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Thelen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

