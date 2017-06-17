Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carole Demarco, PHD
Dr. Carole Demarco, PHD is a Psychologist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Family Center for Behavioral Health4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 302, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 851-3808
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding. She listens, deeply cares, doesn't judge, she has helped me immensely because more than 6 years ago a failed sinus surgery left me disabled. She helped me through the grieving part, the acceptance part, and also performed hours of neuropsychologist testing on me. It's been a devastating time for me, but I always leave her office feeling better. Unlike others in her field, she doesn't make it one size fits all. She treats me respectfully as an individul.
- Psychology
- English
