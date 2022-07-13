See All Nurse Practitioners in Boynton Beach, FL
Carole Huber, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carole Huber, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carole Huber, ARNP

Carole Huber, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Carole Huber works at Gastro Health - East Boynton in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
1.0 (3)
View Profile
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Carole Huber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - East Boynton
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-2004
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Wellness LLC
    2645 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-2004
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carole Huber?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Carole is everything a patient would want in a PCP. She is candid, listens and truly wants the best for her patients. Highly recommend her.
    Missy Barth — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carole Huber, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Carole Huber, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carole Huber to family and friends

    Carole Huber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carole Huber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carole Huber, ARNP.

    About Carole Huber, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306852116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carole Huber, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carole Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carole Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Carole Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Huber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carole Huber, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.