Carole McCorkle, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carole McCorkle, APRN

Carole McCorkle, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.

Carole McCorkle works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carole McCorkle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 270, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 24, 2023
    Libby was professional, patient, knowledgeable and thorough. She made sure that everything was covered and discussed as to next steps. And quickly reviewed previous results to properly address current questions. She followed up my test results on the weekend, which I greatly appreciated.
    About Carole McCorkle, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730636119
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
    • University of Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carole McCorkle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole McCorkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carole McCorkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carole McCorkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carole McCorkle works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Carole McCorkle’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Carole McCorkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole McCorkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole McCorkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole McCorkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

