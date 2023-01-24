Carole McCorkle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole McCorkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carole McCorkle, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carole McCorkle, APRN
Carole McCorkle, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.
Carole McCorkle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carole McCorkle's Office Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 270, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 392-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carole McCorkle?
Libby was professional, patient, knowledgeable and thorough. She made sure that everything was covered and discussed as to next steps. And quickly reviewed previous results to properly address current questions. She followed up my test results on the weekend, which I greatly appreciated.
About Carole McCorkle, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1730636119
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
- University of Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Carole McCorkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carole McCorkle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole McCorkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carole McCorkle works at
14 patients have reviewed Carole McCorkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole McCorkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole McCorkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole McCorkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.