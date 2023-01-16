Carole Rumberger, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole Rumberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carole Rumberger, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carole Rumberger, MSN
Carole Rumberger, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rensselaer, NY.
Carole Rumberger works at
Carole Rumberger's Office Locations
Auxano Psychiatric NP Services PLLC516 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 980-9810
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carole Rumberger?
Carole is easily one of the best providers I've had the pleasure of working with. She goes above and beyond what is in her scope of practice. I have been a patient of hers for 4 years now. She has been patient with me in finding the correct medications as I am sensitive to meds. When I was in an urgent way she advised me to immediately seek help and followed up with me to make sure I followed through. She has helped me learn so much about myself and how I "tick" which has lead to me learning how to better handle my ailments. She is a solo provider and you have to understand she does her best with the time she has, but I won't leave her until she retires. I strongly recommend.
About Carole Rumberger, MSN
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1215458641
Education & Certifications
- SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Carole Rumberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Rumberger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole Rumberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carole Rumberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Rumberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Rumberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Rumberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.