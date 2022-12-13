See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Carole Sweat, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carole Sweat, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carole Sweat, APRN

Carole Sweat, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Carole Sweat works at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Carole Sweat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocates for Women's Health
    4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 203, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 423-9595
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carole Sweat?

    Dec 13, 2022
    Carole is such a kind provider. I came in with a bladder issue after seeing my urologist (who would not treat me) and she listened to me and worked quickly to test and treat it.
    k123 — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carole Sweat, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Carole Sweat, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carole Sweat to family and friends

    Carole Sweat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carole Sweat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carole Sweat, APRN.

    About Carole Sweat, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316977275
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carole Sweat, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole Sweat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carole Sweat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carole Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carole Sweat works at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Carole Sweat’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carole Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Sweat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Sweat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Sweat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carole Sweat, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.