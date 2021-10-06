See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockton, CA
Carole Vance, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carole Vance, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

Carole Vance works at Lakeside Counseling in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Counseling
    2431 W March Ln Ste 210, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 957-2676
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Carole played a vital role coming out of a traumatic and abusive relationship quite a few years ago. She helped me process my emotions and find a level of understanding AND acceptance. She is attentive, listened and asked questions that would make me think and analyze myself & the situation as well. She was not ever pushy, remained calm, and I never felt rushed. She provided resources & recommended materials to help bring further understanding. I had no problems with making appointments. I'm so very thankful that God put her in my path of brokenness at a desperate time in my life.
    ML — Oct 06, 2021
    Photo: Carole Vance, LMFT
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carole Vance, LMFT.

    About Carole Vance, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306024666
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carole Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carole Vance works at Lakeside Counseling in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Carole Vance’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carole Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Vance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

