Carolina Carmichael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolina Carmichael, PA
Overview
Carolina Carmichael, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Carolina Carmichael works at
Locations
Ching Healthcare Institute7115 Fairlawn Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 337-2600
Ratings & Reviews
Top Shelf. She takes the time to check All aspects of my health. Not in a rush but methodically asked the right questions within a conversation. I personally feel she is checking everything including the mental health of patient. I like her inquisitive style. I feel i am really seeing a doctor. Not someone who is rushing thru the visit. I am lucky to have her as my main doctor.
About Carolina Carmichael, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780984393
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolina Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Carolina Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolina Carmichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolina Carmichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolina Carmichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.