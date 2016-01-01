Carolina Garrastegui, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolina Garrastegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolina Garrastegui, LMHC
Overview
Carolina Garrastegui, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Hialeah, FL.
Carolina Garrastegui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolina Garrastegui?
About Carolina Garrastegui, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1841639655
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolina Garrastegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolina Garrastegui works at
Carolina Garrastegui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolina Garrastegui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolina Garrastegui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolina Garrastegui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.