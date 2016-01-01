See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Carolina Jones, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Overview of Carolina Jones, ARNP

Carolina Jones, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Carolina Jones works at Judeo Christian Health Clinic in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carolina Jones' Office Locations

    Judeo Christian Health Clinic
    4118 N Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 870-0395
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
    MultiPlan

    About Carolina Jones, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457788333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolina Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolina Jones works at Judeo Christian Health Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Carolina Jones’s profile.

    Carolina Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolina Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolina Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolina Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

