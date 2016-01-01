See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Carolina McCalmon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carolina McCalmon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Carolina McCalmon works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2919
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Carolina McCalmon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1619374824
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolina McCalmon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolina McCalmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolina McCalmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolina McCalmon works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Carolina McCalmon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carolina McCalmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolina McCalmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolina McCalmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolina McCalmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

