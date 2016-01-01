Caroline Atti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caroline Atti, MSED
Overview
Caroline Atti, MSED is a Counselor in Rochester, NY.
Caroline Atti works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester Hearing and Speech Center1000 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 271-2520
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caroline Atti?
About Caroline Atti, MSED
- Counseling
- English
- 1851427678
Frequently Asked Questions
Caroline Atti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caroline Atti works at
2 patients have reviewed Caroline Atti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Atti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Atti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Atti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.