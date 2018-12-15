See All Psychologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D

Psychology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Redlands, CA. 

Dr. Daravi works at Hera Counseling, Redlands, Ca in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hera Counseling
    1706 Plum Ln Ste 110, Redlands, CA 92374 (909) 553-2573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2018
    Dec 15, 2018
I am a single male and have been a patient of Dr Daravi's for multiple years. She has become and is to me one of the most grounding and transformational people in my life. I can't imagine in retrospect what my life would be like if I had not come across Dr Daravi (through recommendation) to help me navigate my life's struggles & suffering. I always feel heard, considered and un-judged in her counsel...
    Redlands, CA — Dec 15, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D
    About Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English, Persian
    • 1457587826
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daravi works at Hera Counseling, Redlands, Ca in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Dr. Daravi’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Daravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daravi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

