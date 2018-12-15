Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D
Dr. Caroline Daravi, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Redlands, CA.
Hera Counseling1706 Plum Ln Ste 110, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 553-2573
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
I am a single male and have been a patient of Dr Daravi's for multiple years. She has become and is to me one of the most grounding and transformational people in my life. I can't imagine in retrospect what my life would be like if I had not come across Dr Daravi (through recommendation) to help me navigate my life's struggles & suffering. I always feel heard, considered and un-judged in her counsel...
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1457587826
- UCLA
Dr. Daravi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daravi speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Daravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daravi.
