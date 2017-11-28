See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, GA
Caroline Garrett, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Caroline Garrett, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, GA. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Caroline Garrett works at Internal Medicine Associates in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Medical Group Holly Springs office
    3755 Sixes Rd Ste 300, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 692-9768
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Diabetes
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Diabetes

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2017
    Caroline is sweet and knowledgeable. We have seen her on several visits.
    Canton, GA — Nov 28, 2017
    Photo: Caroline Garrett, NPC
    About Caroline Garrett, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891184636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

