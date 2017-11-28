Caroline Garrett, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caroline Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caroline Garrett, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Caroline Garrett, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, GA. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Caroline Garrett works at
Locations
Prestige Medical Group Holly Springs office3755 Sixes Rd Ste 300, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (706) 692-9768Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caroline is sweet and knowledgeable. We have seen her on several visits.
About Caroline Garrett, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891184636
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
