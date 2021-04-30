Caroline Kuria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Caroline Kuria, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Caroline Kuria, CNP
Caroline Kuria, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Caroline Kuria works at
Caroline Kuria's Office Locations
Healtheast Hospice1700 University Ave W Fl 6, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 232-2273
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caroline was very sweet during our time together and was helpful in explaining my condition and the drugs she recommended for treatment.
About Caroline Kuria, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801346093
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Caroline Kuria. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Kuria.
