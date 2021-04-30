See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Paul, MN
Caroline Kuria, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Caroline Kuria, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Caroline Kuria, CNP

Caroline Kuria, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN. 

Caroline Kuria works at HEALTHEAST HOSPICE in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Caroline Kuria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healtheast Hospice
    1700 University Ave W Fl 6, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-2273
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Caroline Kuria?

    Apr 30, 2021
    Caroline was very sweet during our time together and was helpful in explaining my condition and the drugs she recommended for treatment.
    — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Caroline Kuria, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Caroline Kuria, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Caroline Kuria to family and friends

    Caroline Kuria's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Caroline Kuria

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Caroline Kuria, CNP.

    About Caroline Kuria, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801346093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caroline Kuria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Caroline Kuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caroline Kuria works at HEALTHEAST HOSPICE in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Caroline Kuria’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Caroline Kuria. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Kuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Kuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Kuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Caroline Kuria, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.