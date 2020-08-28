Dr. Caroline Leavitt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Leavitt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Leavitt, PHD is a Psychologist in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Locations
Chl Psychology Associates1001 Weatherstone Pkwy Ste 430, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 592-0150
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leavitt was very good with teen boy regarding issues with social anxiety and managing executive functioning. Quickly established rapport with him and earned his trust. Provided him (and family) with great resources.
About Dr. Caroline Leavitt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497082994
Frequently Asked Questions
