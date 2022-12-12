Caroline McNabb, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caroline McNabb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caroline McNabb, NP
Overview of Caroline McNabb, NP
Caroline McNabb, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Caroline McNabb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Caroline McNabb's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caroline McNabb?
My visit with Ms. McNabb could not have been better. She is the consummate professional. She is a great listener, compassionate, knowledgeable, capable, caring and patient-centric. She and her support staff are exceptional. She joins with Dr. Gelbman as a member of my cardio-angels. Kudos and thanks.
About Caroline McNabb, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508407404
Frequently Asked Questions
Caroline McNabb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Caroline McNabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caroline McNabb works at
Caroline McNabb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline McNabb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline McNabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline McNabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.