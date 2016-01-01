See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, SC
Caroline Raymond, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Caroline Raymond, PA-C

Caroline Raymond, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC. 

Caroline Raymond works at MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Caroline Raymond's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Caroline Raymond, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1831478460
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caroline Raymond, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caroline Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Caroline Raymond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Caroline Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caroline Raymond works at MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Caroline Raymond’s profile.

    Caroline Raymond has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Raymond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Raymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Raymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

