Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Silver, OD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Silver, OD
Dr. Caroline Silver, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates Od PA2346 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-0093
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
I have been with Dr. Silver for over 10 years. She is always gentle, intelligent and careful to go over everything.
About Dr. Caroline Silver, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417940958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.