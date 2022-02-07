See All Nurse Practitioners in Brockton, MA
Carolyn Bogal, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carolyn Bogal, NP

Carolyn Bogal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA. 

Carolyn Bogal works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Primary Care in Brockton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carolyn Bogal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Healthcare Medical Group
    110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-0400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 07, 2022
    I am elderly and was keeping myself pretty much isolated during this Pandemic, but I just wasn't feeling well and decided it was time to get checked up. So I went to the nearest clinic and was seen by Carolyn Bogal. I was so impressed by her knowledge. She was so caring and made me feel so comfortable. She explained the lab work she was ordering and why it was important. She checked me head to toe. The best physical I had had for years. She was able to resolve my issues when the lab tests came back. I feel like a new woman and it's all thanks to Carolyn. I highly recommend .
    Sandy — Feb 07, 2022
    About Carolyn Bogal, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184725038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Bogal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Bogal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Bogal works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Primary Care in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Carolyn Bogal’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Carolyn Bogal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Bogal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Bogal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Bogal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
