Carolyn Brantly, NP
Overview of Carolyn Brantly, NP
Carolyn Brantly, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Carolyn Brantly works at
Carolyn Brantly's Office Locations
South Shreveport Internal Medicine2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Addressed all my concerns and made sure needed referrals were made. Took her time and allowed me to talk all I needed to.
About Carolyn Brantly, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467125492
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Brantly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Brantly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carolyn Brantly using Healthline FindCare.
Carolyn Brantly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carolyn Brantly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Brantly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Brantly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Brantly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.