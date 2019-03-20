See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Whittier, CA
Carolyn Comini

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carolyn Comini is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Whittier, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13203 Hadley St Ste 204, Whittier, CA 90601
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2019
    She saved me from myself. Grateful for her clarity and guidance when alcohol was my master.
    About Carolyn Comini

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295947802
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Comini is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Comini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Comini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Carolyn Comini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Comini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Comini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Comini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

