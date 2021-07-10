Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Dechaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Carolyn Dechaine works at
Locations
Town Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 844-4842Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
It took awhile but speaking to her directly we were able to get things straightened out so she was able to understand what I needed and why. She is one of the better Dr’s in town and I feel sorry because right now everyone is short n understaffed and sometimes we forget and want to take it out on them. I’m one of them that forget and is stressed out also pending two major surgeries.. it took about five minutes n we understood. She’s great!!!!!!
About Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Carolyn Dechaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Dechaine accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Carolyn Dechaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Dechaine.
